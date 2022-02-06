How to Watch NASCAR 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Live for Free Without Cable

The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage in one of the most iconic venues in the world. Since 1979, premier series drivers competed in the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway to kickstart the annual competition. For the first time ever, this season’s exhibition will be held on Sunday, February 6 at 6 PM ET on a 0.25-mile asphalt oval inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will also be the first competitive look at the Next Gen car. You can watch the race live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash

When: Sunday, February 6 at 6 PM ET

TV: Fox

2022 Busch Light Clash Entry List

36 drivers from 16 different teams are slated to compete.

Entry Car No. Driver Team Crew Chief Manufacturer 1 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Phil Surgen Chevrolet 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Jeremy Bullins Ford 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Justin Alexander Chevrolet 4 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Rodney Childers Ford 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Cliff Daniels Chevrolet 6 6 Brad Keselowski Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Matt McCall Ford 7 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Ryan Sparks Chevrolet 8 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Randall Burnett Chevrolet 9 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Alan Gustafson Chevrolet 10 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Drew Blickensderfer Ford 11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Chris Gabehart Toyota 12 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Jonathan Hassler Ford 13 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Johnny Klausmeier Ford 14 15 Ryan Preece Rick Ware Racing Jason Houghtaling Ford 15 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Matt Swiderski Chevrolet 16 17 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Scott Graves Ford 17 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Seth Chavka Toyota 18 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing James Small Toyota 19 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Adam Stevens Toyota 20 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Brian Wilson Ford 21 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Paul Wolfe Ford 22 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Bootie Barker Toyota 23 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Ryan Fugle Chevrolet 24 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Trent Owens Chevrolet 25 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Blake Harris Ford 26 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Seth Barbour Ford 27 41 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Mike Shiplett Ford 28 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Racing Jerame Donley Chevrolet 29 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Racing Dave Elenz Chevrolet 30 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Billy Scott Toyota 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Brian Pattie Chevrolet 32 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Greg Ives Chevrolet 33 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Billy Plourde Ford 34 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Kevin Bellicourt Chevrolet 35 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Lee Leslie Ford 36 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Team Travis Mack Chevrolet

Clash Format

Who Will Be at the Clash?

Performances by Pitbull, Ice Cube, and DJ Skee. Pitbull will perform a pre-race concert whereas Ice Cube will entertain the crowd during the race break. DJ Skee will be the first live DJ to perform during the caution breaks of a NASCAR race.

In-stadium hosts are Monica Palumbo and Cobi Jones, a former player on the U.S. national soccer team.

The host of the NASCAR Fan Fest will be Riki Rachtman, formerly of Headbangers Ball.

Lightning McQueen makes his first public display in three years in the NASCAR Fan Fest. Guests can take photos with him.

How to Stream NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

