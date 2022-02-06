How to Watch NASCAR 2022 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum Live for Free Without Cable
The NASCAR Cup Series takes center stage in one of the most iconic venues in the world. Since 1979, premier series drivers competed in the Busch Clash at Daytona International Speedway to kickstart the annual competition. For the first time ever, this season’s exhibition will be held on Sunday, February 6 at 6 PM ET on a 0.25-mile asphalt oval inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will also be the first competitive look at the Next Gen car. You can watch the race live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
How to Watch NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash
- When: Sunday, February 6 at 6 PM ET
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
2022 Busch Light Clash Entry List
36 drivers from 16 different teams are slated to compete.
|Entry
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Crew Chief
|Manufacturer
|1
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Phil Surgen
|Chevrolet
|2
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Jeremy Bullins
|Ford
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Justin Alexander
|Chevrolet
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Rodney Childers
|Ford
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Cliff Daniels
|Chevrolet
|6
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Matt McCall
|Ford
|7
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Ryan Sparks
|Chevrolet
|8
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Richard Childress Racing
|Randall Burnett
|Chevrolet
|9
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Alan Gustafson
|Chevrolet
|10
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Drew Blickensderfer
|Ford
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Chris Gabehart
|Toyota
|12
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Jonathan Hassler
|Ford
|13
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Johnny Klausmeier
|Ford
|14
|15
|Ryan Preece
|Rick Ware Racing
|Jason Houghtaling
|Ford
|15
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Matt Swiderski
|Chevrolet
|16
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
|Scott Graves
|Ford
|17
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Seth Chavka
|Toyota
|18
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|James Small
|Toyota
|19
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Adam Stevens
|Toyota
|20
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Brian Wilson
|Ford
|21
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Paul Wolfe
|Ford
|22
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Bootie Barker
|Toyota
|23
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Ryan Fugle
|Chevrolet
|24
|31
|Justin Haley
|Kaulig Racing
|Trent Owens
|Chevrolet
|25
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Blake Harris
|Ford
|26
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Seth Barbour
|Ford
|27
|41
|Cole Custer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Mike Shiplett
|Ford
|28
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Petty GMS Racing
|Jerame Donley
|Chevrolet
|29
|43
|Erik Jones
|Petty GMS Racing
|Dave Elenz
|Chevrolet
|30
|45
|Kurt Busch
|23XI Racing
|Billy Scott
|Toyota
|31
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Brian Pattie
|Chevrolet
|32
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Greg Ives
|Chevrolet
|33
|51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Billy Plourde
|Ford
|34
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Spire Motorsports
|Kevin Bellicourt
|Chevrolet
|35
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Lee Leslie
|Ford
|36
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|TrackHouse Racing Team
|Travis Mack
|Chevrolet
Clash Format
Who Will Be at the Clash?
- Performances by Pitbull, Ice Cube, and DJ Skee. Pitbull will perform a pre-race concert whereas Ice Cube will entertain the crowd during the race break. DJ Skee will be the first live DJ to perform during the caution breaks of a NASCAR race.
- In-stadium hosts are Monica Palumbo and Cobi Jones, a former player on the U.S. national soccer team.
- The host of the NASCAR Fan Fest will be Riki Rachtman, formerly of Headbangers Ball.
- Lightning McQueen makes his first public display in three years in the NASCAR Fan Fest. Guests can take photos with him.
How to Stream NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch NASCAR’s 2022 Busch Light Clash on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•