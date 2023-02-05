How to Watch NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In its second year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, NASCAR opens up its cup season with the non-point Clash: an exhibition race just two weeks before the Daytona 500. It’s the 45th year that the race has been held and last year’s Clash was a preface of Joey Logano’s skills to hold off Kyle Busch, taking Gold and ultimately winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy. You can watch FS1 and Fox with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , fuboTV , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum

The main event begins shortly after 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT where actor Rob Lowe will start the race with the famous “DRIVERS, START YOUR ENGINES.” All the action will be shown live on FOX where Lowe currently stars in and produces the highly acclaimed 911: Lone Star.

The esteemed lineup of the NASCAR Cup Series is further accompanied by the presence Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams as Honorary starter, Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa providing musical entertainment, and, of course, the stars and cars racing to the finish line.

What is the format of the Busch Light Clash?

The star-studded main event will feature 27 drivers in a 150-lap race, an increase from the 23 who competed in last year’s Clash in Los Angeles. However, not all entries will make the cut, as qualifying will determine which cars will be awarded a spot in the highly-anticipated race.

Drivers will need to qualify for the main event by competing in one of four heat races (which start at 5pm ET). The five top finishers in each heat will automatically move on to the main event, filling the top twenty starting positions. For those who don’t make the cut, Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQs) – two 50-lap dashes – will decide the remaining spots in the field. The top three drivers in each LCQ will gain entry to the Clash. Finally, the 27th and final spot will be awarded to the highest placed driver from the 2022 season points standings who has not already earned a starting position for the Clash.

NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum Trailer