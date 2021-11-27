How to Watch the ‘Nash Bridges’ Movie Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

The buddy cop duo of Don Johnson and Cheech Marin returns in the rebooted “Nash Bridges.” This two-hour USA Network film brings back Johnson and Marin as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. You can watch “Nash Bridges” live on USA Network this Saturday, November 27, at 9 PM ET.

How to Watch the Nash Bridges Reboot LIVE on USA Network

When: Saturday, November 27 at 9 PM ET

TV: USA Network

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

Background

The original Nash Bridges aired for six seasons between 1996 to 2001. This new film serves as the jumping-off point for the series reboot, which will follow an older Bridges, still serving as the SFPD’s SIU as he works to adjust to a new boss and to the changes of San Francisco in the 2020s.

The boys are dealing with drinking, “one last assignment,” the tribulations of dealing with thier job at their advanced age and tinder matches.

How to Stream Nash Bridges for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Nash Bridges live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Nash Bridges March 29, 1996 Fun-loving San Francisco Police Department investigator Nash Bridges is part of the elite Special Investigations Unit. He tackles crime using his keen sense of humor and charm. Joe Dominguez comes out of retirement to become Bridges’ wisecracking yet more rule-abiding partner.

