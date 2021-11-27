 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Nash Bridges

How to Watch the ‘Nash Bridges’ Movie Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Jeff Kotuby

The buddy cop duo of Don Johnson and Cheech Marin returns in the rebooted “Nash Bridges.” This two-hour USA Network film brings back Johnson and Marin as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. You can watch “Nash Bridges” live on USA Network this Saturday, November 27, at 9 PM ET.

How to Watch the Nash Bridges Reboot LIVE on USA Network

Background

The original Nash Bridges aired for six seasons between 1996 to 2001. This new film serves as the jumping-off point for the series reboot, which will follow an older Bridges, still serving as the SFPD’s SIU as he works to adjust to a new boss and to the changes of San Francisco in the 2020s.

The boys are dealing with drinking, “one last assignment,” the tribulations of dealing with thier job at their advanced age and tinder matches.

How to Stream Nash Bridges for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Nash Bridges live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Nash Bridges

March 29, 1996

Fun-loving San Francisco Police Department investigator Nash Bridges is part of the elite Special Investigations Unit. He tackles crime using his keen sense of humor and charm. Joe Dominguez comes out of retirement to become Bridges’ wisecracking yet more rule-abiding partner.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Boys are BACK! | Nash Bridges (2021 Movie) Official Trailer

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.