How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, and Bally Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Los Angeles, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Anaheim after Duchene's 3-goal game

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (10-5-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (9-7-1, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -150, Ducks +125; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit Nashville after Matt Duchene scored three goals in the Predators’ 6-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The Predators are 8-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville averages 11.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Ducks are 7-4-2 in Western Conference play. Anaheim is fifth in the league recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duchene has 19 total points for the Predators, 12 goals and seven assists. Roman Josi has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and collecting 10 assists. Ryan Getzlaf has one goal and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Ducks: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.