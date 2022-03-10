How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Nashville, Anaheim, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

After a disappointing two wins last month, the Anaheim Ducks (27-22-9) look to bounce back after an overtime win vs. the Sharks, and refocus on the Nashville Predators (31-20-4) in a competitive Western Conference race for the final playoff spots.

If you live outside of Nashville and Southern California, you can also stream Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Western Conference showdown pits Nashville against Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (27-23-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (32-20-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Nashville and Anaheim take the ice.

The Predators are 22-10-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville serves 12.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 103 total minutes.

The Ducks are 14-17-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 27 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 46 points. Matt Duchene has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 total assists and has 31 points. Trevor Zegras has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: day to day (lower body).