 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Nashville, Anaheim, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

After a disappointing two wins last month, the Anaheim Ducks (27-22-9) look to bounce back after an overtime win vs. the Sharks, and refocus on the Nashville Predators (31-20-4) in a competitive Western Conference race for the final playoff spots.

If you live outside of Nashville and Southern California, you can also stream Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
Hulu Originals-------
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Western Conference showdown pits Nashville against Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (27-23-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (32-20-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Nashville and Anaheim take the ice.

The Predators are 22-10-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville serves 12.5 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 103 total minutes.

The Ducks are 14-17-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Nov. 22, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 27 goals, adding 19 assists and collecting 46 points. Matt Duchene has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 total assists and has 31 points. Trevor Zegras has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: day to day (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.