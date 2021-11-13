How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Phoenix, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Arizona faces Nashville, aims to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (1-12-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (8-5-1, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -284, Coyotes +228; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hits the road against Nashville looking to end its nine-game road skid.

The Predators have gone 3-1-1 against division opponents. Nashville is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.9.

The Coyotes are 0-3-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona serves 13.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-seven in 14 games this season. Matt Duchene has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Lawson Crouse leads the Coyotes with four goals and has 7 points. Shayne Gostisbehere has 7 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Coyotes: 1-9-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 2.4 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).