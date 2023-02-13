 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on February 13, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and fuboTV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Phoenix, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $99.99-----
Bally Sports South≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports South≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 25 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville in action against Arizona following overtime win

Arizona Coyotes (17-28-7, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (25-19-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Nashville Predators after the Predators knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Nashville has a 25-19-6 record overall and a 5-6-3 record in Central Division games. The Predators are 18-6-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Arizona is 3-6-4 against the Central Division and 17-28-7 overall. The Coyotes have a 7-18-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Monday is the second time these teams play this season. The Predators won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 16 goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Cody Glass has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 19 goals and 26 assists for the Coyotes. Juuso Valimaki has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper-body).

Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (trade related reasons), Andrew Ladd: out for season (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere: out (upper-body), Liam O’Brien: day to day (upper body).

