How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Boston, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Boston after Forsberg's 4-goal game

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (11-8-0, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (12-9-1, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -102, Bruins -117; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Boston Bruins after Filip Forsberg scored four goals in the Predators’ 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets.

The Predators are 7-4-0 at home. Nashville is eighth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The Bruins have gone 4-4-0 away from home. Boston leads the Eastern Conference with 15 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with four.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Fabbro leads the Predators with a plus-six in 22 games this season. Mikael Granlund has three goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with eight goals and has 18 points. Pastrnak has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.