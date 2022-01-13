How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Buffalo, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville plays Buffalo, looks for 5th straight home win

Buffalo Sabres (10-19-6, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (24-11-2, first in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Buffalo trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Predators are 11-5-0 at home. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Sabres have gone 4-8-4 away from home. Buffalo averages 2.9 penalties per game, the least in the Eastern Conference. Alex Tuch leads them averaging 0.7.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 28 assists and has 33 points this season. Filip Forsberg has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 12 goals and has 23 points. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 5.8 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, three penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols).

Sabres: Alex Tuch: out (health and safety protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: out (covid-19), Peyton Krebs: out (health and safety protocols), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: day to day (lower body), Kyle Okposo: out (covid-19), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Craig Anderson: out (upper body), Robert Hagg: out (lower-body), Tage Thompson: out (health protocols).