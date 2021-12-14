How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on December 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Calgary following shutout win

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (15-7-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (17-10-1, second in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -131, Flames +110

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Calgary Flames after the Predators shut out New York 1-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after recording 32 saves.

The Predators are 9-5-1 in Western Conference games. Nashville is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund averaging 0.8.

The Flames are 2-4-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 27 total points for the Predators, nine goals and 18 assists. Filip Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-20 in 28 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (covid-19 protocol).

Flames: Adam Ruzicka: out (covid-19), Brad Richardson: out (covid-19), Andrew Mangiapane: out (covid-19), Elias Lindholm: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zadorov: out (covid-19), Christopher Tanev: out (covid-19).