How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Gaudreau and Calgary take on Nashville

Calgary Flames (47-20-9, first in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (43-28-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +117, Flames -139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks third in the league with 107 points, scoring 38 goals and recording 69 assists.

The Predators are 28-15-2 against conference opponents. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Roman Josi averaging 0.9.

The Flames are 27-13-4 in conference games. Calgary is fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Gaudreau with 0.9.

In their last matchup on Nov. 2, Nashville won 3-2. Matt Duchene recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi has 88 total points for the Predators, 20 goals and 68 assists. Ryan Johansen has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with 107 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 69 assists. Noah Hanifin has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed), Matt Luff: day to day (illness), Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

Flames: None listed.