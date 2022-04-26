How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Gaudreau and the Flames visit the Predators

Calgary Flames (49-20-10, first in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (44-29-6, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Nashville. He’s third in the NHL with 111 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 72 assists.

The Predators are 29-15-3 in conference matchups. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Matt Duchene with 41.

The Flames are 29-13-5 against conference opponents. Calgary averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 19, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexandre Carrier leads the Predators with a plus-24 in 74 games this season. Duchene has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Gaudreau leads the Flames with 72 total assists and has 111 points. Matthew Tkachuk has eight goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Flames: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.