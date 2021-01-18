How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Nashville Predators Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Monday, January 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Carolinas and Fox Sports Tennessee, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then las week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans. To get Fox Sports Carolinas or Fox Sports Tennessee, you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99).

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

Red Wings / Hurricanes Streaming Options

1. AT&T TV (No Contract Plans)

AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Fox Sports RSNs.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $84.99 AT&T TV Choice Plan. In addition to your local Fox Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels. If you upgrade to their $94.99 AT&T TV Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year.

2. AT&T TV (2-Year Contract)

The same AT&T TV “Choice” plan is $65 a month with a two year contract, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

The biggest benefit to signing a two-year contract is that you get a 500 Hour DVR (as compared to 20 Hours on the no-contract plan) and a Android TV streaming device included.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle that carry Fox Sports RSNs, you will get access to the Fox Sports Go App, which will give you access to live games of your local Fox Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Fox Sports Go without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Fox Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package like NHL.TV – you’re mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we expect a lot of streamers are planning to try.