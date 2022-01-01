How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Chicago, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Chicago heads to Nashville for division matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (11-15-4, sixth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (19-11-2, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central foes Nashville and Chicago meet.

The Predators are 6-2-1 against division opponents. Nashville ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-2 against opponents in the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference shooting 27.5 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 17, Nashville won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 14 goals and has 23 points. Eeli Tolvanen has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 17 goals and has 23 points. Patrick Kane has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, five penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Roman Josi: out (health protocols), Colton Sissons: out (health protocols).

Blackhawks: None listed.