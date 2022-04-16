How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Chicago, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Chicago following shootout victory

Chicago Blackhawks (25-38-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (42-27-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Nashville Predators after the Blackhawks beat San Jose 5-4 in a shootout.

The Predators are 14-6-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.6 assists per game, led by Roman Josi averaging 0.9.

The Blackhawks are 4-14-6 against Central opponents. Chicago has given up 50 power-play goals, killing 75.4% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on Jan. 1, Nashville won 6-1. Mattias Ekholm recorded a team-high 3 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi leads the Predators with 87 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 68 assists. Ryan Johansen has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Taylor Raddysh leads the Blackhawks with a plus-zero in 13 games this season. Patrick Kane has eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Matt Luff: day to day (illness), Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: None listed.