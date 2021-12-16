How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on December 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Denver, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville takes on Colorado, looks for 6th straight victory

Colorado Avalanche (17-7-2, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (17-10-1, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +124, Avalanche -147; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Colorado.

The Predators are 9-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville ranks ninth in the Western Conference recording 7.9 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The Avalanche are 4-2-0 against Central opponents. Colorado is the NHL leader with 7.3 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 1.2.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Colorado won 6-2. Mikko Rantanen scored three goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 13 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 25 points. Filip Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 37 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 26 assists. Rantanen has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (covid-19 protocol).

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), Devon Toews: day to day (health and safety protocols), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).