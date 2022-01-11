How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Denver, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Colorado visits Nashville after Aube-Kubel's 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (22-8-2, third in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (23-11-2, first in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +132, Avalanche -156; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the Nashville Predators after Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-3 win over the Kraken.

The Predators are 8-2-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 18.

The Avalanche are 6-3-0 against division opponents. Colorado averages 11.8 points per game to lead the NHL, recording 4.3 goals and 7.4 assists per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 16, Nashville won 5-2. Forsberg scored two goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 34 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 22 assists. Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 16 goals and has 40 points. Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, six penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Avalanche: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (health protocols).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (covid-19).