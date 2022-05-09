 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on May 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If the Rangers/Penguins go to OT, this game will start on ESPN2.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Colorado brings 3-0 lead into game 4 against Nashville

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (45-30-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -248, Predators +202; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-3 in the previous meeting. Gabriel Landeskog led the Avalanche with two goals.

Nashville has a 45-30-7 record overall and a 15-7-1 record in Central Division play. The Predators have a 37-12-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado has gone 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have conceded 232 goals while scoring 308 for a +76 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 43 goals and 43 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has one goal and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has 28 goals and 59 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 2-5-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Juuse Saros: day to day (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (eye).

