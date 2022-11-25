How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Update: The Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche game has been postponed due to a water main break at Bridgestone Arena.

On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Denver, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance

Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen’s two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche’s 4-3 loss.

Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall. The Predators are 10th in league play with 75 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Colorado is 8-5-1 overall and 4-1-1 against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a +12 scoring differential, with 50 total goals scored and 38 allowed.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 5-3. Rantanen scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has four goals and 12 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 21 assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Yakov Trenin: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).