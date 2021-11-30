How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets games locally all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, Columbus, and the surrounding areas, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Blue Jackets visit the Predators after Boqvist's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-7-0, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (11-9-1, fifth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -159, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Columbus after Adam Boqvist scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 6-3 loss to the Blues.

The Predators are 6-4-0 at home. Nashville ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.4 points per game, averaging 2.7 goals and 4.7 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 4-4-0 on the road. Columbus is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 10.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 22 total points for the Predators, 13 goals and nine assists. Mikael Granlund has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 14 points. Boqvist has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.