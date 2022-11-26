 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Columbus, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Blue Jackets visit the Predators, look to stop road losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -218, Blue Jackets +182

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets travel to the Nashville Predators looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Nashville has a 6-3-2 record in home games and a 7-8-1 record overall. The Predators have committed 75 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Columbus has a 5-9-1 record overall and a 1-4-1 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 7-3-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg has seven goals and 12 assists for the Predators. Nino Niederreiter has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has three goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Yakov Trenin: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.