How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Dallas after Jeannot's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (28-20-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -149, Stars +127; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Dallas Stars after Tanner Jeannot scored two goals in the Predators’ 6-4 victory against the Panthers.

The Predators are 10-5-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville has scored 158 goals and ranks seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 26.

The Stars are 11-7-1 against Central teams. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.9 assists.

Dallas knocked off Nashville 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 9. Jason Robertson scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 53 total points for the Predators, 14 goals and 39 assists. Forsberg has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 22 goals and has 43 points. Tyler Seguin has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Nick Cousins: out (lower-body), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Stars: None listed.