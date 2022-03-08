How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Dallas, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Dallas after shutout win

Dallas Stars (32-20-3, fourth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (31-20-4, fifth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Nashville after the Predators shut out San Jose 8-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after collecting 20 saves.

The Predators are 21-10-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville leads the Western Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by Roman Josi averaging 0.8.

The Stars are 18-12-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks 17th in the Western Conference with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 24, Nashville won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 27 goals and has 46 points. Josi has 16 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 59 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 37 assists. Jason Robertson has nine goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, five penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Miro Heiskanen: day to day (illness).