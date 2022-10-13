 Skip to Content
How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

In Nashville, Dallas, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Nashville and Dallas, you can also stream Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars, and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Predators host the Stars after Niederreiter's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Dallas Stars after Nino Niederreiter’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Predators’ 3-2 win.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and went 16-11-3 in Central Division play last season. The Predators allowed 3.0 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 14-8-4 in division play last season. The Stars scored 54 power-play goals last season on 240 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Ty Dellandrea: day to day (finger).

