How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Detroit, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville faces non-conference foe Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-6, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (25-14-3, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -197, Red Wings +164; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and Detroit face off in a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 12-7-0 on their home ice. Nashville averages 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 83 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 5-11-3 in road games. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Nashville won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 42 total points for the Predators, 13 goals and 29 assists. Ryan Johansen has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 19 goals and has 35 points. Dylan Larkin has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body).

Red Wings: Thomas Greiss: out (covid-19).