How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Predators to host McDavid and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (42-26-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (42-26-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He leads the NHL with 108 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 66 assists.

The Predators are 27-13-2 against conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Oilers are 28-13-3 in Western Conference play. Edmonton is 11th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Edmonton won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 87 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 68 assists. Ryan Johansen has 10 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

McDavid has 108 total points while scoring 42 goals and totaling 66 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, five penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).