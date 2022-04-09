How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Miami, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Panthers play the Predators, look for 7th straight victory

Florida Panthers (50-15-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (41-25-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +111, Panthers -133; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory over Nashville.

The Predators are 22-11-0 at home. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.9 assists.

The Panthers are 20-9-6 in road games. Florida is first in the Eastern Conference with 7.1 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau averaging 1.1.

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Nashville won 6-4. Tanner Jeannot scored a team-high two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 38 goals, adding 32 assists and totaling 70 points. Roman Josi has 16 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

MacKenzie Weegar leads the Panthers with a plus-36 in 71 games this season. Aleksander Barkov has eight goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body), Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).