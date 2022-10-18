 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Nashville, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN. While some ESPN games are simulcast on ESPN+, this one isn’t.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Stars host the Jets after Hintz's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (1-0-0, third in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (2-0-0, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Winnipeg Jets after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-1 win over the Nashville Predators.

Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and went 14-8-4 in Central Division games last season. The Stars committed 3.1 penalties per game and served 6.7 penalty minutes per game last season.

Winnipeg had a 39-32-11 record overall and went 14-6-6 in Central Division games last season. The Jets committed 299 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.8 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Jets: Axel Jonsson-Fjallby: out (not injury related), Mason Appleton: out (undisclosed).

