How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings

When: Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Nashville, Los Angeles, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on ESPN. While some ESPN games are simulcast on ESPN+, this one isn’t.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

