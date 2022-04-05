How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild

In Nashville, Minnesota, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Nashville and Minnesota, you can also stream Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists.

The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 38.

The Wild are 10-8-1 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Kaprizov with 39.

In their last meeting on March 13, Nashville won 6-2. Roman Josi scored two goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josi leads the Predators with 81 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 63 assists. Matt Duchene has nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 39 goals and has 85 points. Ryan Hartman has 10 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging four goals, 7.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Wild: 9-0-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).

Wild: Jon Merrill: out (upper body), Matt Boldy: day to day (upper body).