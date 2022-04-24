How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Minneapolis, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Kaprizov and the Wild visit the Predators

Minnesota Wild (50-21-7, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (44-29-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +102, Wild -123; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks sixth in the league with 101 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 56 assists.

The Predators are 15-7-1 against division opponents. Nashville serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 139 total minutes.

The Wild are 11-9-3 against the rest of their division. Minnesota is fifth in the league recording 10 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.3 assists.

In their last meeting on April 5, Nashville won 6-2. Ryan Johansen scored three goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 40 goals, adding 39 assists and totaling 79 points. Filip Forsberg has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Kaprizov has 101 total points while scoring 45 goals and totaling 56 assists for the Wild. Kevin Fiala has 21 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (undisclosed), Mats Zuccarello: day to day (lower body).