How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on December 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Montreal in non-conference battle

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (6-17-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-1, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -166, Canadiens +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal heads to Nashville for a non-conference matchup.

The Predators are 7-5-0 at home. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.9.

The Canadiens are 2-9-1 on the road. Montreal is 29th in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Montreal won 6-3. Tyler Toffoli recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Granlund leads the Predators with 20 assists and has 25 points this season. Ryan Johansen has eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has 13 points. Ryan Poehling has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Anderson: out (upper body).