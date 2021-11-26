How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils

In Nashville, New Jersey, and Nationally, the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and New York, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts New Jersey after Forsberg's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

New Jersey Devils (8-5-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (10-8-1, seventh in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -163, Devils +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Nashville after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Predators are 5-4-0 at home. Nashville averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The Devils are 3-2-2 in road games. New Jersey is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Pavel Zacha with eight.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 20 points, scoring 12 goals and adding eight assists. Mikael Granlund has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Zacha leads the Devils with eight goals and has 12 points. Jesper Bratt has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (upper body).

Devils: Jesper Boqvist: day to day (upper body).