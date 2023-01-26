Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and New York, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: New Jersey visits Nashville after Hamilton's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Nashville Predators after Dougie Hamilton scored two goals in the Devils’ 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nashville has a 13-7-3 record at home and a 22-18-6 record overall. The Predators have a -8 scoring differential, with 127 total goals scored and 135 conceded.

New Jersey has an 18-2-2 record on the road and a 30-12-4 record overall. The Devils have a 28-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 12 goals and 27 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 30 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).