 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and New York, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
MSG Sportsnet≥ $99.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $99.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $99.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 25 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: New Jersey visits Nashville after Hamilton's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (30-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (22-18-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Nashville Predators after Dougie Hamilton scored two goals in the Devils’ 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Nashville has a 13-7-3 record at home and a 22-18-6 record overall. The Predators have a -8 scoring differential, with 127 total goals scored and 135 conceded.

New Jersey has an 18-2-2 record on the road and a 30-12-4 record overall. The Devils have a 28-4-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Predators won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 12 goals and 27 assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

Jack Hughes has 30 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jesper Bratt has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Devils: John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.