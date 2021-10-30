How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Islanders games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Islanders visit the Predators following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (3-2-1, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (3-4-0, sixth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -108, Islanders -112; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Nashville after the Islanders shut out Vegas 2-0. Ilya Sorokin earned the victory in the net for New York after recording 42 saves.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall a season ago while going 18-10-0 at home. The Predators recorded 239 assists on 151 total goals last season.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 on the road. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season, 27 on power plays and four shorthanded.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).

Islanders: None listed.