How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and New York, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Rangers visit the Predators after Zibanejad's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers’ 8-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

Nashville has a 2-3-1 record in home games and a 5-7-1 record overall. The Predators have a -10 scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 44 given up.

New York has a 4-2-0 record in road games and a 7-5-3 record overall. The Rangers have a 6-1-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Predators won 1-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund has one goal and nine assists for the Predators. Ryan Johansen has scored four goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has five goals and 16 assists for the Rangers. Zibanejad has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).

Rangers: Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

