How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Ottawa after Trenin's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (23-36-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (38-24-4, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Ottawa Senators after Yakov Trenin scored two goals in the Predators’ 5-4 win over the Flyers.

The Predators have gone 20-11-0 in home games. Nashville has scored 215 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 37.

The Senators are 11-17-3 on the road. Ottawa averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forsberg leads the Predators with 37 goals and has 65 points. Roman Josi has 21 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Connor Brown leads the Senators with 27 total assists and has 37 points. Josh Norris has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck), Nikita Zaitsev: day to day (face).