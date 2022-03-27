How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Flyers games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Philadelphia, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Philadelphia visits Josi and the Predators

Philadelphia Flyers (21-33-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (37-24-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Roman Josi and Nashville square off against Philadelphia. Josi is eighth in the league with 79 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 61 assists.

The Predators are 19-11-0 at home. Nashville ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Josi with 1.0.

The Flyers are 8-18-5 on the road. Philadelphia averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zack MacEwen leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

Philadelphia took down Nashville 5-4 in the last meeting between these teams on March 17.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 36 goals and has 64 points. Josi has four goals and 16 assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Cam Atkinson has 49 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has 11 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Dante Fabbro: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Oskar Lindblom: day to day (undisclosed).