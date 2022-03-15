How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Pittsburgh, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville hosts Pittsburgh after Forsberg's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (34-21-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the Predators’ 6-2 victory over the Wild.

The Predators are 17-11-0 at home. Nashville serves 12.4 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 103 total minutes.

The Penguins have gone 19-6-4 away from home. Pittsburgh is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 28.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 66 total points for the Predators, 17 goals and 49 assists. Matt Duchene has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 28 goals and has 59 points. Sidney Crosby has 12 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: None listed.