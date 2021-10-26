 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks

In Nashville, Bay Area, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Nashville and the Bay Area, you can also stream Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
Hulu Originals-------
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Sharks vs. Predators Game Preview: Predators host the Sharks in Nashville on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (4-1-0, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-0, sixth in the Central)
Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -138, Sharks +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the San Jose Sharks.

Nashville finished 31-23-2 overall and 18-10-0 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Predators scored 151 total goals last season while collecting 239 assists.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall with a 10-15-3 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Sharks scored

2.6 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.5 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19).
Sharks: None listed.

