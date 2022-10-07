 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Season Opener Live Online on October 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, October 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks in their season opener from Prague. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Predators and Sharks open 2022 season in Prague

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators

Prague; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -194, Sharks +163; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators open the season against the San Jose Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague.

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 25-16-2 at home a season ago. The Predators allowed 3.0 goals per game while scoring 3.2 last season.

San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 14-19-8 in road games a season ago. The Sharks averaged 2.6 goals on 29.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Sharks: Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

