How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. SC Bern Preseason Game Live Online on October 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face SC Bern in Switzerland. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Nashville Predators vs. SC Bern
- When: Monday, October 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South. This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only Live TV Streaming Service to stream Predators games all year long.
Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. SC Bern on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.
For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|$20 OFF
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-