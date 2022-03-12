 Skip to Content
How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and St. Louis, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Blues visit the Predators after Thomas' 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (33-17-7, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (33-20-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host St. Louis after Robert Thomas scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-2 victory over the Rangers.

The Predators are 12-5-1 against division opponents. Nashville averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Tanner Jeannot leads the team with 29 total penalties.

The Blues are 11-5-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 17, St. Louis won 5-3. Brayden Schenn recorded a team-high 4 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 29 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 54 points. Roman Josi has 15 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 22 goals and has 55 points. David Perron has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.7 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (concussion).

