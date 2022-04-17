How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Blues play the Predators, seek 9th straight victory

St. Louis Blues (45-20-10, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (43-27-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -105, Blues -115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will look to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Nashville.

The Predators are 28-14-2 in conference play. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Blues are 15-5-3 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 6.6 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

In their last meeting on March 12, St. Louis won 7-4. Thomas scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 88 total points for the Predators, 20 goals and 68 assists. Ryan Johansen has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 73 total points while scoring 32 goals and totaling 41 assists for the Blues. Thomas has six goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging five goals, 9.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: day to day (illness), Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Nick Leddy: day to day (head), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed).