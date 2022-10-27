How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall while going 16-11-3 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Predators committed 392 total penalties last season, averaging 4.8 per game and serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis went 23-11-4 in Central Division play and had a 49-22-11 record overall last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: out (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).