How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

In Nashville, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Nashville or St. Louis, you can also stream the Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, and over 1,050 out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville takes losing streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (3-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-4-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -158, Blues +135; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators enter a matchup with the St. Louis Blues as losers of five straight games.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall while going 16-11-3 against opponents from the Central Division last season. The Predators committed 392 total penalties last season, averaging 4.8 per game and serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

St. Louis went 23-11-4 in Central Division play and had a 49-22-11 record overall last season. The Blues committed 268 total penalties last season, averaging 3.3 per game and serving 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: out (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

