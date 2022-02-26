How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Nashville, Tampa, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Tampa Bay plays Nashville on 3-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (33-11-6, second in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (30-18-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators +120, Lightning -148

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay comes into a matchup against Nashville as winners of three straight games.

The Predators are 15-9-0 on their home ice. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Lightning are 16-7-2 in road games. Tampa Bay is seventh in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 26 goals and has 44 points. Matt Duchene has 11 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 39 total assists and has 50 points. Steven Stamkos has 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, six assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Nick Cousins: out (lower-body), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower body).