How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Matthews and Toronto take on Nashville

Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (35-22-4, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Nashville. He ranks fifth in the NHL with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Predators are 18-11-0 at home. Nashville has scored 196 goals and is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Filip Forsberg leads the team with 32.

The Maple Leafs are 17-10-3 on the road. Toronto has scored 224 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game. Matthews leads the team with 45.

In their last matchup on Nov. 16, Toronto won 3-0. Matthews recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 55 assists and has 72 points this season. Matt Duchene has 15 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and adding 32 assists. Mitch Marner has seven goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.9 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (undisclosed), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).

