How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville takes on Vancouver, seeks to end 3-game slide

Vancouver Canucks (17-18-3, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (24-13-3, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -183, Canucks +153; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville enters the matchup with Vancouver after losing three straight games.

The Predators are 16-6-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville averages 12.1 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 81 total minutes.

The Canucks are 9-8-3 in Western Conference play. Vancouver ranks 31st in the NHL with 33.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 5, Nashville won 3-2. Mikael Granlund recorded a team-high 2 points for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 40 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 27 assists. Matt Duchene has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

J.T. Miller has 38 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mattias Ekholm: out (covid-19).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Justin Dowling: out (covid-19), Alex Chiasson: out (health protocols), Jaroslav Halak: out (covid-19), Conor Garland: day to day (undisclosed).