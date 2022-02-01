How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Vancouver faces Nashville for conference battle

Vancouver Canucks (20-19-6, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (27-14-4, second in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -202, Canucks +170; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver heads to Nashville in Western Conference action.

The Predators are 18-7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is seventh in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by Filip Forsberg with 22.

The Canucks are 12-9-5 against conference opponents. Vancouver ranks 32nd in the NHL with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Vancouver won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 43 total points for the Predators, 13 goals and 30 assists. Matt Duchene has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 32 total assists and has 34 points. J.T. Miller has four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Eeli Tolvanen: out (health and safety protocols).

Canucks: Ashton Sautner: out (covid-19), Phillip Di Giuseppe: out (covid-19), Tanner Pearson: out (health protocols).