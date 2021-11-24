How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Las Vegas, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville puts home win streak on the line against Vegas

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (11-8-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (10-7-1, fifth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -115, Golden Knights -105; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Vegas looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Predators are 9-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.4 points per game, averaging 2.7 goals and 4.7 assists.

The Golden Knights are 7-4-0 in Western Conference play. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.0 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 19 total points for the Predators, 12 goals and seven assists. Roman Josi has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Chandler Stephenson has 17 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols).