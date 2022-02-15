How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Washington, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Washington takes road win streak into matchup with Nashville

Washington Capitals (26-15-9, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (28-16-4, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road against Nashville trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Predators have gone 14-8-0 in home games. Nashville ranks seventh in the Western Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Capitals have gone 14-5-4 away from home. Washington is 10th in the league with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 29, Washington won 5-3. John Carlson recorded a team-high 4 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 47 points, scoring 13 goals and collecting 34 assists. Filip Forsberg has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 29 goals and has 60 points. Nicklas Backstrom has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Capitals: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (lower body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (health protocols), Alex Ovechkin: out (health protocols).